Freedom for Political Prisoners and Union Workers in Azerbaijan!

A peasants protest , which started in June in the Gedebey region of Azerbaijan due to the mass poisoning caused by cyanide waste of the Aliyev’s gold mining, caused the revival of the opposition that was dormant after the Norogno-Karabakh war. The regime burtally oppressed the protest and even isolated whole region by police force. Following the outcry against the police brutality, Aliyev’s regime targeted leftist youth or people just rejected the oppression on social media mediums. The oppressive state campaign of the Aliyev government started to imprison those who are bravely support the peasansts. Our comrade, one of the members of InqilabinSesi organization, and several other people were arbitarily arrested, tortured and imprisoned. The Aliyev regime, which was already an authoritarian and oppressive regime, increased the pressure even more after this incident.

Aliyev’s oppressive regime also attacks workers’ movement. Members of Union of Courier Association, who announced that they would protest to object to the law regarding couriers, were arrested before the protest. Union leader AfiaddinMammadov and couriers AykhanIsrafilov and Elvin Mustafayev are currently in prison. The prison administration do not allow them to even read the books sent by their families. The police harass other members of the union by following them at home and on the street, and threat them to leave the union.

In November, the regime targeted Abzas Media, which exposed the corruption of high-ranking oligarchs and the Aliyev family. People known to have worked with or interviewed Abzas Media were imprisoned by raiding their homes with fake evidences.

So far, independent journalists such as UlviHasanli, SevinjVagifgizi, TeymurKarimov, Hafiz Babali, Aziz Orujov, NargizAbsalamova, MahammadKekalov have been imprisoned on false accusations. MohyaddinOrujov, who cirtisizedAliyev on instagram, was tortured and imprisoned in October. After his release, Orujov imprisoned one more time for exposing the police torture. The journalists had been started to imprisoned on the eve of Aliyev’s sudden decision to hold the Presidential Elections on February 7. Aliyev’s oppression reaches out to bourgeois politicians too: TofigYagublu, the leader of the Musavat Party, one of the main bourgeois opposition parties, also recently imprisoned on false charges.

All the oppressive reactionary regimes in the regime, from Erdogan to Putin to Netanyahu, give strength to each other. There is no other way against the rotten regime of the Aliyev regime, which is based on oligarchs, corruption and oppression, other than a fraternal proletarian movement in which all regional nations will awake.

Freedom for all political prisoners in Azerbaijan!

Freedom for imprisoned couriers and union members!

Freedom for imprisoned journalists!

Down with the bourgeois oligark regime of Aliyev!

For a Socialist Federation of Caucasia!