Abortion in the United States: reactionary advance announced

The backwardness in which the main imperialist country in the world is sunk is another sign of the complete unfeasibility of capitalism, and an expression of the economic debacle, which is beginning to find answers in the workers’ struggles and in the growing unionization of the working class, which gained a recent successful result in the Amazon workers’ organization.

The reactionary blow of the court occurs in this scenario. The popular sectors come across attacks on rights that were granted very late. It should also be noted that equal access to abortion was never possible due to its cost, which today is around 530 dollars (Jacobin). The drift of the annulment of the Roe vs. Wade ruling may even end in the criminalization of homosexuality in some States. The threat is under the ruling of Judge Clarence Thomas, an Afro-descendant reactionary to the core. Several activists are proposing to close their menstrual cycle tracking apps or any other proof that could be used to present evidence against women who abort. It is a terror regime.

Legislatures “have imposed extremely severe requirements on clinics and forced staff to go through a bureaucratic process; they have forced doctors to recite lies to their patients and have required unnecessary ultrasound scans and onerous waiting periods.” This is how activist Jenny Brown describes the current picture (Jacobin, 5/5). Even in this serious scenario, preceded by other obstacles such as the Hyde ruling that prevented the transfer of federal funds to guarantee the practice, the Democratic co-optation process continued, avoiding consolidating an abortion law that would prevent the current legal fragility, that allowed five people to end various rights.

Although 13 states will clearly proceed with the ban because they already have laws that enable them, the Guttmacher Institute calculates that there are 26 states in which there may be setbacks.

The responsibility of the Democratic Party

In 2007 Obama promised a law that would regulate the ruling. When he took office in 2009 he decided not to keep his promise. It is vital to move forward so that the movement punishes the Democrats and stands independently of the regime’s parties.

Since September, a “Women’s Health Protection Law” has been passed, which admits the practice of abortion until it is viable. Its approval in the Senate is questioned, although it is possible if the Democrats abandon “filibusterism” (parliamentary obstructionism). “We must pass legislation that codifies Roe v. Wade (…) And if there are not sixty votes to do it (because of the requirements of the Senate), we must reform filibustering to approve it with fifty votes”, Biden said, trying to show a firmness that never described his political space responsible for having reached to this point. In May he had said that he was not going to modify the voting pattern in the Senate, and it is necessary to remember that the current president voted in favor of the Hyde amendment. Nothing the Democrats say can be trusted.

Since the approval in the House of Representatives of the Law for the health of women, they have done nothing for its advance, when it has been more than a month since the overturn of the Roe ruling has been confirmed. The social commotion due to the repeal is very big. Only by moving masses across the country can the backward cycle of years of reactionary advances be reversed.

Democratic responsibilities are remembered these days, since when they were government, they could have given legal abortion a safer status, but they didn’t. While 70% of the population is in favor of abortion, the regime guarantees that five of its own bring it down. This happens in “the best democracy in the world” where the police kill black people and enjoy the most complete impunity, and kids kill each other because the Rifle Association is in power.

The importance of filling the streets for legal abortion

In the United States, the ruling “Roe vs. Wade” was issued in 1973 under pressure from a women’s movement that had been on the rise there, and in many other countries around the world. That happened 53 years after the USSR government legalized abortion just two years after the revolution. The supremacy of the workers’ government is clearly seen in these events. In Argentina, 100 years after the USSR, a partial legalization law was approved, up to 14 weeks, with thousands upon thousands in the streets. For its part, the Stalinist degeneration shone on the contrary: temporary illegalization, persecution of diversity, and return of women to domestic life. Any resemblance to the reality of capitalism in decline is not coincidental.

After the second wave of feminism that conquered this right in 1973 (framed in the more general right to privacy), the orientation that prevailed was the co-optation of the movement. The confidence that capitalism can be humanized or improved. Through those years, feminism came across enormous contradictions around claiming rights without hitting the regime that denies them and turning its back on the majority. The brand of bourgeois feminism (because of its program) that allowed the state careerism of a few at the expense of most poor, Afro-descendant, and Latin women.

Women’s struggle in the US crossed the search for capitalist equality, between women and men, after the second wave, consummated in the prominence of some women in Government positions. The presence of women in the US military only served to turn them into prisoner rapists, as happened at Abu Ghraib. However, the living conditions of women have worsened considerably over the last 50 years, at a higher rate than the impoverishment experienced by the working class altogether.

With women demobilized, the stinky smell of capital moved forward. The financing of neo-Pentecostal sectors by businessmen and Republican sectors had an impact on the fight against the abortion mobilizations in Argentina and financed Bolsonaro’s campaign.

To pull out the law from the Senate, which is just a starting point to disarm the reactionary path consolidated in each State, it will be necessary to draw conclusions about how the regime’s parties act.

In the US, it is essential to return to the streets for legal abortion independently of the Democrats.

In politics there are no gaps, if we do not move forward, the right-wing advances under the complicit eyes of stuck progressivism focused on complying with the IMF. Let the green wave return to the center stage across America.

Translated by Lucía de Luca