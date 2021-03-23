Solidarity statement with the demands of Amazon workers

Rally in San Francisco for unionization of Amazon workers

versión en castellano

Statement sent by the International Commission of the Partido Obrero on request of the organizers of the March 20 rally in support of the Amazon workers held in San Francisco, California, as part of the national mobilization campaign.

The Partido Obrero (Worker´s Party) of Argentina expresses its support and solidarity with workers promoting the formation of a union among Amazon employees in Alabama and with demonstrations and pickets across the United States which are organizing in this sense.

This union vote is the most visible expression of a long process of organization against the increase in exploitation on the labor force which made the 2019-2020 period have the highest rate of labor conflicts in many decades.

In Argentina, the fight against low wages and bosses not respecting union contract conditions is also of utmost importance. We have been promoting the organization of massive sectors of youths working under the poverty line for delivery apps. Hundreds of young workers have organized national strikes and coordinated international actions demanding to be recognized as full employees and have salaries that can sustain their families living conditions. In 2010 our party comrade Mariano Ferreyra was gunned down by gunmen in employment of bosses and pro-government unions who make their profit on poor working conditions of outsourced labor and ambushed a demonstration of railway workers supported by the PO. His face has become a symbol of these struggles in our country and abroad.

It is from this experience and commitment in the class struggle that we support efforts in Amazon and other huge corporations that have multiplied their profits under the same pandemic and capitalist crisis which has led millions of workers to poverty. We also point out that this struggle is in sharp contrast with the policy of the leadership of the AFL-CIO and the Democratic Party which has pushed for demobilization of workers in the midst of the most serious social and political threats we’ve seen in our generation. This strategy can only lead to defeat and the emboldening of the far right. The challenges we face need a new leadership, in the US and in Latin America as well. With this in mind we stress the need for an urgent call to a conference of the revolutionary left and the labor movement of our continent!

For the right to union organization and proper labor conditions in Amazon!

For a united front campaign to end shameful conditions in all “gig economy”!

No confidence in the democrats and union bureaucracy, who act in the interest of the bosses, not workers.