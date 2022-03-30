“War to war”. Out of NATO and the IMF. Out of Putin from Ukraine

Collage de Prensa Obrera

The Workers’ Party (Partido Obrero – Argentina), condemns the war disengaged by Russia’s criminal invasion of Ukrainian territory. All the signs of the last week indicate that we are heading for a worsening of the war.

03/28/2022

Biden’s trip to Europe is part of the White House’s plans to increase military deployment in the region: to intensify hostilities and retaliation, and to advance a more far-reaching escalation against Russia. More generally, to advance in the strategic objectives of the imperialism. This Washington’s decision is fueled by the evidence of the stalemate in which the warlike operation of the Russian forces finds itself.

The atrocities that the Russian army has been carrying out are evident. Putin’s hands do not shake in these ruthless attacks, as it happened before in the karnage against the Chechen people has proven. More recently, in his intervention against the rebellion in Kazakhstan has shown. Putin’s military incursion aims to subjugate Ukraine based on the interests and appetites of his own clique and the new Russian restorationist oligarchic bourgeoisie. In their arm-wrestling with the West, Putin conceives of the Ukrainian country as a geopolitical chess piece and bargaining chip with the West -not as part of a fight of the peoples of the world against the imperialism.

The Russian invasion must be repudiated. But at the same time condemning unhesitatingly NATO’s policies. The aggravation and prolongation of the Ukrainian war will finish taking off the mask of imperialism and shed light in front of the Ukrainian and world public opinion of the hypocrisy of the main capitalist countries.

Capitalist metropolises that desinterested about the fate of the Ukrainian people. Conversely, the Ukrainian people has been used as cannon fodder. As has been also used the rest of the peoples of Eastern Europe. This is done in order to increase the imperialist economic, diplomatic and military advances in the region -which has gone hand in hand with the expansion of NATO. Zelensky has been using the feeling of national defense that the Russian military aggression awakens in the Ukrainian people to reinforce this alignment with the the main capitalist metropolises. Zelensky’s orientation is a pro-imperialist political manipulation of the population.

We are facing a conflict that has been going on for years, in which the imperialism is the first and the main culprit.

Ukraine has been turned into a colony of Yankee and European imperialism, of the IMF and NATO. Ukraine has a debt of U$S 12000 million with the IMF and the ukranian people is victim of a fierce adjustment. An adjustment that has made Ukraine the poorest nation in Europe. This action is part of the more general penetration and colonization of Eastern Europe. the ultimate objective is the colonization of Russia -a country that has been encircling militarily.

Meanwhile, the war in the Ukraine has caused a jump in the capitalist crisis all over the world. Entire peoples in Asia and Africa are being condemned to starvation.

Developed countries -whose population is suffering a huge blow to their pockets in gas, electricity and gasoline services-, do not escape its effects either.

For the Argentine worker this problem is of great interest because the economic measures to boycott production and trade with Russia have been dislocating the world market and have produced a stampede in fuel and food prices. In Argentina tariff increases and a super shortage in food will also be promoted. This will happen which in a situation of vdevalued wages and the majority of precarious and/or unemployed workers. On the superinflation under which we -the people of Angentine- live and with the adjustment plan that the argentinian government agreed with the IMF. It is in this situation that the socio-economic repercussion of this war comes in Argentina.

But not everyone loses with the war in capitalist society. Conversely, the arms monopolies, the oil cartels and the agrarian capitalists -who want to collect the staggering international prices in full-, are enriching themseves like never before. Despite the fact that in Argentina the cost of national production is significantly lower than the international cost, these economic groups want us to pay those expropriation prices out of the pockets of the workers.

The Fernández argentinian government has sided with NATO. And it will apply new adjustments that are added to those that it is executing due to the pact with the IMF. This government -that agrees with the IMF to unload the crisis on our people-, cannot denounce the adjustment plan that the same IMF applies to the Ukrainian people.

One month into the war in Ukraine, the victims are growing and three million evacuees and refugees have had to leave their homes to save their lives. The war threatens to spread across Europe and even be the basis of a world war.

“War to war”.

Out with NATO and the IMF from Ukraine and Eastern Europe.

Down with Putin’s restorationist bureaucracy.

Out with the Russian troops and the bombing of the Ukraine.

For the unity of the peoples of Russia and Ukraine. The only anti-imperialist alternative in favor of the self-determination of Ukraine is the one that the workers can give through a united and socialist Ukraine. In brotherhood with the Russian workers -through a socialist federation-, like the one that established the revolution of October 1917.

The enemy is in our own countries: it is the ruling classes that lead us to war and barbarism. The only alternative of humanity is in the hands of the workers. The people must fight for workers’ and socialist governments and that aim at a social reorganization of the world on new social bases.

Due to increased wages, pensions and plans for the unemployed indexed to the cost of living. Not to hunger. No to debt payment.

Let us unite our struggle with that of the workers of the world against war and exploitation.